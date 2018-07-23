XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2018 - 13:12 BST

Nottingham Forest Hopeful of Landing Former Leeds United Defender Sam Byram

 




Nottingham Forest are hopeful about landing former Leeds United full-back Sam Byram from West Ham United.

Byram came through the youth ranks at Leeds and starred at Elland Road before refusing to extend his contract and being sold to West Ham in the 2016 January transfer window.




He has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium though and, according to the Nottingham Post, is potentially set for a return to the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees are confident about signing Byram from West Ham, but do have another option if the deal does not go through, in the shape of Bristol Rovers' Tom Lockyer.
 


A move to Forest would mean Byram joining a side his former club Leeds would likely view as promotion rivals for the forthcoming campaign.

Nottingham Forest are due to visit Elland Road on 27th October in a Championship clash and Byram could be lining up with the visitors.


Tricky Trees boss Aitor Karanka has been busy in the transfer window this summer, boosting hopes of a promotion push at the City Ground.

Byram could become Forest's eleventh signing of the summer.
 