Nottingham Forest Hopeful of Landing Former Leeds United Defender Sam Byram

Nottingham Forest are hopeful about landing former Leeds United full-back Sam Byram from West Ham United.



Byram came through the youth ranks at Leeds and starred at Elland Road before refusing to extend his contract and being sold to West Ham in the 2016 January transfer window.











He has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium though and, according to the Nottingham Post, is potentially set for a return to the Championship with Nottingham Forest.



The Tricky Trees are confident about signing Byram from West Ham, but do have another option if the deal does not go through, in the shape of Bristol Rovers' Tom Lockyer.





A move to Forest would mean Byram joining a side his former club Leeds would likely view as promotion rivals for the forthcoming campaign.



Nottingham Forest are due to visit Elland Road on 27th October in a Championship clash and Byram could be lining up with the visitors.



Tricky Trees boss Aitor Karanka has been busy in the transfer window this summer, boosting hopes of a promotion push at the City Ground.



Byram could become Forest's eleventh signing of the summer.

