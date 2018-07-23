XRegister
23/07/2018 - 16:49 BST

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling Are Dead Wood – Several Man Utd Fans Weigh In On Harry Maguire Link

 




Manchester United have been linked with looking to sell a defender to make space to bring in Harry Maguire from Leicester City, with some fans weighing in on social media.

Maguire has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on the back of his good World Cup performances, with Marcos Rojo linked as being the man on the chopping block to make way for him.




The Argentine is yet to join his team-mates on their pre-season tour to the United States. Twitter user Southern Fox shared his premonition for the upcoming season, while Manchester United fan Ruperl declared Maguire a 'great' possible signing.
 

 


Batuke Imenda on the other hand thinks Rojo should stay on, with Phil Jones or Chris Smalling being sold to make way for Maguire.

 

 

 


Fellow Manchester United fan J too echoed Batuke, saying Manchester United need to 'get rid' of 'dead wood' players like Jones and Smalling.
 

 

Meanwhile, Jay urged Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward to show the world what the club can do in the transfer window.

Dipak liked what he saw of Maguire at the World Cup and last season, but is still not convinced about his leadership skills, with Luke adding Maguire is 'not the answer'.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 