Ronny Deila Made Me Crack But I Could Still Play – Former Celtic Star

Former Celtic winger Derk Boerrigter has blamed his lack of success at Parkhead on ex-Bhoys boss Ronny Deila.



Celtic signed the Dutch wide-man from Ajax for £3m in 2013 and handed him a contract worth some £12,000 a week.











He made 23 appearances in all competitions for Celtic in his first season at the club and Deila was then handed the manager's job in the summer of 2014.



Injuries also played their part as Boerrigter barely kicked a ball over the next two years for Celtic and eventually left the club in 2016.





He accepts his injuries contributed towards his lack of success at Celtic, but also feels that the way Deila wanted to play football did not suit him.



Boerrigter told exprofs.nl, when asked why his Celtic spell was not a success: "Injuries and a coach who didn't get it [right with me], Ronny Deila, a Norwegian.



"I do not want to criticise anyone, I'm not like that, but this man had a way of playing football which did not suit me."



The Dutchman said Delia wanted the wingers to tuck in to then be overlapped by full-backs, but he was at his best taking on defenders.



And just as he flourished under Frank de Boer at Ajax, Boerrigter says Deila caused his career to go in the other direction.



"We all had to tuck in, to give the full-backs the space to go outside, while I would rather be the one to go one-against-one if that opportunity arose.



"Then I was allowed to look for a new club. That's how it goes.



"One coach makes you, the other makes you crack", Boerrigter added.



The winger has yet to return to football since ending his time at Celtic and is focusing on a business offering pregnant women 3D and 4D scans of their unborn babies.



Boerrigter says he has kept in shape though and could play professional football again at a good level.



"I'm still going to the gym, I do not have a belly or anything.



"If I trained a lot, I could still play football at the level.



"But I do not assume anything."



He is also working on a shoe and accessory line brand.

