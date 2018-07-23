Sampdoria Still In Pole For Pedro Obiang Despite Submitting Lowest of Three Offers

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have put a bid in for West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang, but are still firmly behind Sampdoria in the race to sign him.



Obiang is ready to call time on his spell at the London Stadium this summer and is moving towards a return to Serie A, where he played for Sampdoria.











The midfielder has already said yes to Sampdoria, but other Italian clubs are also keen on securing his services.



According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Sampdoria have offered €8.5m for Obiang, while Atalanta have bid €9m.





Now Fiorentina have entered the fray and slapped in their own bid of €9m for Obiang.



Both Atalanta and Fiorentina are considered to be behind in the race due to Obaing saying yes to a return to Sampdoria.



It remains to be seen whether West Ham will ask Sampdoria to increase their offer to match those of Atalanta and Fiorentina, or if Obiang's will means he will only join his former club.



He left Sampdoria for West Ham in 2015.

