XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2018 - 23:42 BST

Several Celtic Fans With Mixed Reactions To AEK Athens Draw

 




Celtic have been drawn to play to against AEK Athens in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, if they can get past Rosenborg, with fans reacting on social media. 

After defeating Armenian champions Alashkert in the first round, the Scottish champions have been drawn to face the winners of Greek top flight in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers. But before that Brendan Rodgers' side must overcome Norwegian side Rosenberg.




Celtic's path towards the group stage of the elite European club tournament is laden with tricky clashes, with club fan Fletch having reservations against the name of the competition itself.
 

 


Kieran Daly termed the draw a 'very hard' one, especially the prospect of playing at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

 

 

 


Andy Doc though was quite positive about the club's chances, adding that beating the best 'will only make us better'.
 

 

Yahmpy too expressed his displeasure at the draw, calling out Jesus for some divine intervention.

While Dom Sullivan kept his faith in the team, Chris Gunn thinks the draw could have been even worse.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 