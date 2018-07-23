Several Celtic Fans With Mixed Reactions To AEK Athens Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have been drawn to play to against AEK Athens in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, if they can get past Rosenborg, with fans reacting on social media.



After defeating Armenian champions Alashkert in the first round, the Scottish champions have been drawn to face the winners of Greek top flight in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers. But before that Brendan Rodgers' side must overcome Norwegian side Rosenberg.











Celtic's path towards the group stage of the elite European club tournament is laden with tricky clashes, with club fan Fletch having reservations against the name of the competition itself.



#CelticFC or Rosenborg BK will play AEK Athens in the @ChampionsLeague Third Qualifying Round. #UCL — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 23, 2018

Armenian, Norwegian, Greek champions and THEN #Celtic Scottish Champions have the CL Play Off @UEFA whilst Hoffenheim, Lyon and Valencia straight in GS. The competition lost its credibility a long time ago but it must be renamed. It isn't a CHAMPIONS LEAGUE #Championsleague — Fletch (@eckdofraser) July 23, 2018



Kieran Daly termed the draw a 'very hard' one, especially the prospect of playing at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

Very hard draw especially away from home in the 70k Olympic stadium they play at, but also beatable — Kieran Daly (@TheChosenOne67) July 23, 2018



Andy Doc though was quite positive about the club's chances, adding that beating the best 'will only make us better'.



We will beat what is put in front of us to be he best will only make us a better and stronger side hail hail ☘️ — Andy Doc (@DochertyAndy) July 23, 2018

Yahmpy too expressed his displeasure at the draw, calling out Jesus for some divine intervention.



While Dom Sullivan kept his faith in the team, Chris Gunn thinks the draw could have been even worse.



Alashkert, Rosenborg, Athens and then who, PSV just to qualify?



Jesus. — yahmpy (@yahmpy) July 23, 2018

Won't be easy but we have faith! 🍀💚🍀💚🍀COYBIG🍀💚🍀💚🍀 — Dom Sullivan (@Dombhoy1980) July 23, 2018