Watford Linked Forward Closing In On Sampdoria Move

Sampdoria are closing in on a deal to sign Roma forward Gregoire Defrel, who has also been linked with a move to Watford and Crystal Palace this summer.



Roma took up the option to sign Defrel from Sassuolo last summer following a season-long loan spell, but he has been reduced to being a bit part player at the Stadio Olimpico.











The Giallorossi are looking to offload the player in the ongoing window and despite having limited opportunities last season, quite a few clubs have shown an interest in the Frenchman.



He has been linked with a move to England, with Watford and Crystal Palace believed to be interested, but it seems Defrel is set to continue his adventure in Italy.





Sampdoria have been in talks with Roma over the last few weeks to sign Defrel and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they are close to reaching an agreement for his signature.



The Serie A outfit are close to agreeing a deal to sign him on loan with an option to make the move permanent at a later date.



Sampdoria director of football Walter Sabatini and Defrel’s agent met on Sunday night to finalise the details of the agreement for the striker’s move to the Blucerchiati.



Roma are happy to let him go as they look to integrate some of the young forwards they signed this summer into their squad.

