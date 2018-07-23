West Ham New Boy Confident Hammers Have Players To Push Into Top Half

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks insists that his team have quality forward players, such as Marko Arnautovic, who can help the side challenge at the "right end of the table".



Austria international Arnautovic found the back of the net twice as his team managed a 2-2 draw in their third friendly at Championship side Preston North End on Saturday.











Fredricks, who managed the full course of 90 minutes in the match, was impressed with what he saw from his attacking team-mate.



According to the 25-year-old, who arrived from Fulham this summer, he did not fully comprehend the influence of Arnautovic until he arrived at the London Stadium.





But now that he has seen all the attacking players, the new arrival is confident that West Ham can challenge at the right end of the table this year.



“Marko is an animal! I didn’t realise how big he was until I got here", Fredricks told his club's official website.



"He just holds people off for fun, he’s got a great touch and he can do bits of magic like he did at Preston, which is exactly what you need to be challenging at the right end of the table.



“You need top forward players and that’s what we’ve got.”



The Hammers have more friendlies scheduled, with the next one among them against Aston Villa, scheduled for 25th July.

