West Ham Yet To Table Bid For Ligue 1 Midfield Enforcer Amid Two Offers Going In

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are yet to table a bid for Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes, who has already attracted offers from Lazio and Wolfsburg.



The exodus at Lille is set to continue after the departure of Yves Bissouma to Brighton and Ibrahim Amadou to Sevilla as the club prepare to sell one more key component this summer.











Mendes, a defensive midfielder by trade, has attracted the attention of several sides and is expected to leave Lille during the ongoing window.



West Ham have been keeping tabs on the player and are expected to make a concrete move soon, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are yet to make an offer for the player.





Lille have received two similar bids of around €17m for Mendes, but they have originated from German club Wolfsburg and Serie A giants Lazio.



Despite the Hammers showing keen interest in the Brazilian, they are yet to actually table a bid for the defensive midfielder and are still assessing their options.



Marseille were also interested in Mendes during the January window, but they are yet to show any appetite to get into the bidding wat for the midfielder this summer.



Mendes, who joined Lille from Sao Paulo in January last year, has a contract until 2022 with the French outfit.

