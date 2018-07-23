Wolves End Interest In Newcastle United Linked Oleksandr Zinchenko

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers have ended their interest in Newcastle United target Oleksandr Zinchenko.



The Premier League new boys have been in the mix to sign the Ukrainian from champions Manchester City this summer.











Newcastle have also been strongly linked with the wing-back and it appears they will not have to compete with Wolves for Zinchenko any longer.



Wolves have completed the signing of Jonny on a season-long loan deal from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.





And, according to journalist Tim Nash, the signing of Jonny means that Wolves have now ended their interest in acquiring Zinchenko from Manchester City.



It was claimed at the start of the month that Wolves had put a £16m deal in place for Zinchenko.



However, the Ukrainian wanted to speak to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before taking a call on his future.



Zinchenko made eight appearances in Manchester City's Premier League winning campaign last season.

