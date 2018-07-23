XRegister
06 October 2016

23/07/2018 - 15:46 BST

Wolves End Interest In Signing Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers are ending interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The Premier League new boys have been looking to increase their midfield options and are now closing in on the singing of Joao Moutinho from Monaco.




The Portugal international is costing Wolves just £5m to sign from the Ligue 1 club and is undergoing a medical today.

Moutinho's arrival at the club means that Wolves have now ended their interest in signing Wanyama from Spurs, according to journalist Tim Nash.
 


Wolves had been looking at a swoop for Wanyama, but will not approach Tottenham after getting Moutinho in through the door.

Wanyama had an injury interrupted season last term and as a result made just 18 appearances in the Premier League.


The defensive midfielder has a further three years left to run on his contract at White Hart Lane.

In total, Wanyama has made 71 appearances for Tottenham since joining.
 