Wolves Still Targeting Three More Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning to sign another three players this summer after sealing deals for wing-back Jonny and midfielder Joao Moutinho.



Nuno's side have been pressing the transfer accelerator in recent days as they look to make sure they have a squad to compete in the Premier League.











They are sealing the signing of midfielder Moutinho from Monaco for just £5m, while wing-back Jonny is arriving on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid.



But Wolves are not stopping there and, according to journalist Tim Nash, want to make a further three signings after getting the pair through the door.





Premier League clubs have a self-imposed shortened transfer window in which to operate this summer.



And Wolves are making sure they get as much of their business done as early as they can.



Wolves took the Championship by storm last season as they won the division.



Nuno's side are bidding to make a splash in the top flight.

