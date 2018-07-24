XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2018 - 10:32 BST

AC Milan Playing Ace Card To Beat Chelsea To Gonzalo Higuain

 




AC Milan are considering a potential swap deal with Juventus that could see Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin with Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain moving to the San Siro this summer.

Bonucci wants to leave the Rossoneri only a year after his highly anticipated switch from Juventus and has a number of suitors in Europe in the ongoing window.




Paris Saint-Germain have been holding talks with his agent over a proposed transfer and he also features on Manchester United’s shortlist of defensive targets this summer.

However, a sensational return to Juventus has emerged as a possible option as the Italian champions are considering re-signing the Italy international over the next few weeks.
 


And according to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, the two clubs have opened negotiations over Bonucci’s possible return to Juventus this summer.

AC Milan are keen to involve Higuain as part of the deal that could see Bonucci move back to the Bianconeri during the ongoing transfer window.


The two clubs are working on the price for the defender and a swap deal involving AC Milan paying a fee for Higuain’s transfer is being worked upon at the moment.

The Argentine striker is wanted at Chelsea by new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, but AC Milan hope that offering Bonucci can tilt the scales in their favour.
 