Antonio Conte Keeping AC Milan Waiting As He Waits For Chelsea Legal Battle To End

AC Milan have been in touch with Antonio Conte over him potentially becoming their new coach, but the Italian has asked for time from the Rossoneri as he is embroiled in litigation with Chelsea at the moment.



The 48-year-old was sacked as Chelsea manager earlier this month following a two-year spell where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.











Conte and his representatives failed to agree a severance package with Chelsea and a legal battle is expected to start as the Italian looks to force the Blues to fork out the full wages for the last year of his contract in one payment.



The former Juventus boss is believed to have been eyeing sabbatical from management, but he has an offer to return to top level coaching as soon as possible.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, AC Milan have been in contact with Conte and have offered him to become their new coach, replacing Gennaro Gattuso at the helm.



He has told the Rossoneri hierarchy that he is available to take up the job, but wants to finish the legal battle with Chelsea before accepting.



Conte has indicated to AC Milan that he would be prepared to take over from Gattuso in around two months’ time, when he expects the legal battle to end.



The current Rossoneri boss is aware of the situation, but remains keen to start the new season with his squad, despite the looming axe over his neck at the San Siro.



AC Milan’s top bass is being reshuffled at the moment and the new hierarchy are firmly behind the idea of appointing Conte in the coming months.

