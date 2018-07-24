Arsenal Target Steven N’Zonzi Tells Sevilla He Wants To Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven N'Zonzi has told Sevilla that he wants to leave the club amid interest in his services from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.



The French midfielder is ready to depart Spain this summer and has already attracted attention from a number of clubs.











New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery wants N'Zonzi at the Emirates Stadium in time for the new season, but the Gunners are not prepare to pay his €40m release clause at Sevilla.



PSG are also monitoring the situation and mulling a move for N'Zonzi, with Chelsea unlikely to let N'Golo Kante leave.





Now N'Zonzi has upped the pressure on Sevilla to do business as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he has told the Spanish side he wants to leave.



Sevilla have been holding to clubs paying the France international's release clause and it remains to be seen if his plea to be let go will change that position.



The Spanish side have already been looking at options should N'Zonzi go.



And they are interested in Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

