Barcelona Cool Interest In Chelsea Winger Willian

Barcelona have cooled their interest in Chelsea star Willian and are now eyeing landing Bordeaux winger Malcom this summer.



Willian has been on Barcelona’s shortlist of targets in the ongoing transfer window but Chelsea have priced the player out of the Catalan giants’ financial range.











Barcelona have already indicated that they are not willing to pay silly money for a player who turns 30 at the start of next season and despite their interest in Willian, it seems a move is no longer an option.



Chelsea have indicated that they would listen to offers of around €70m, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have ended their interest in the Brazilian for the summer.





With the Blues wanting excessive money, Barcelona have moved forward with an attempt to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom, who has been identified as a cheaper and younger alternative to Willian.



Roma announced an agreement with the French club on Monday for Malcom’s signature and he was scheduled to fly out to Italy last night ahead of a medical today.



However, the flight was cancelled due to Barcelona’s introduction to the saga and the Catalan giants are now prepared to offer more money than the Giallorossi.



Ernesto Valverde wants to add a wide man to his squad and it seems Malcom has been identified as the man for the job.

