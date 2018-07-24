Bordeaux Identify Arsenal And Liverpool Admired Winger As Replacement For Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux have identified Arsenal and Liverpool linked winger Steven Bergwijn as a possible successor to Malcom this summer.



Malcom was scheduled to fly out to Italy on Monday night to complete his move to Roma after the Serie A giants confirmed an agreement with Bordeaux for his transfer, but there has been a twist in the saga.











Barcelona have tabled a last minute bid to stop the winger from flying to the Italian capital and suspense over his future is expected to continue for a few more days.



However, Bordeaux are sure about selling the player and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have already zeroed in on the player who they want to replace the Brazilian with.





It has been claimed the French outfit are eyeing a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Bergwijn as the man who could go on to take the place of Malcom in their squad.



The club are working to make an approach for the winger, but they are expected to face stiff resistance from the Dutch champions, who are not willing to lose the 20-year-old.



Bergwijn is a highly rated talent in the Netherlands and has been regularly watched by clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool.



It remains to be seen if the pair enter the race if it looks likely Bergwijn might leave this summer.



He has a contract until 2021 with PSV.

