Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Rules Striker Out of Rosenborg Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers has ruled Moussa Dembele out of Celtic's Champions League qualifying clash against Rosenborg on Wednesday night.



The Frenchman limped off Celtic’s 3-0 win over Alashkert last week with a tight hamstring and was a major doubt for the European clash against Rosenborg.











And Celtic’s fears have come true as Rodgers revealed that the striker will be out for two to three weeks due to the injury.



Dembele struggled with his hamstring last season as well, but the Celtic manager insisted that the Frenchman returned to pre-season fit and ready to play for the Bhoys.





And he admits that with players of his pace, hamstring problems could become a common occurrence.



Rodgers said in a press conference: “He’ll probably be out for two to three weeks maximum.



“It’s unfortunate for him. Sometimes you get that with explosive players.



“He couldn’t have done any more, though. He came back lean and fit.”



Dembele scored twice in the home leg against Alashkert at Paradise.



Rodgers will be hoping to have him back in the squad for the Champions League playoff tie if Celtic manage to navigate through to that stage.

