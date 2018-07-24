Celtic Star Dismisses Impact of Rosenborg Coach Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic custodian Craig Gordon insists that a change in management at Rosenborg won't affect the Scottish side's preparations for their tie as the team need no extra motivation to be in the Champions League.



The Bhoys are scheduled to take on the Norwegian outfit in a Champions League second qualifying round tie, with the first leg scheduled to be played on Wednesday at Celtic Park.











There has just been a change in management at Rosenborg, with former boss Kare Ingebrigtsen sacked and academy director Rini Coolen taking charge, sparking uncertainty among both players and fans.



However, Gordon insists that change at the helm won't affect the Scottish side's preparation for the game as their opponents will come out and try to win the tie, not only to prove a point to their new coach, but also to progress to the next round of Europe's biggest tournament.





"We won't concern ourselves too much with that", Gordon said at a press conference.



"I'm sure the players will want to show the new manager that they deserve to be there and that they're there for the future to play in his team.



"They'll be out to try and win the game, I don't think they need any extra motivation to progress in the Champions League.



"I don't think it changes a great deal."



The second leg of the tie will be played in Norway on 1st August.