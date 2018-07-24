Claim From Italy: West Ham Still Waiting For Pedro Obiang Offer From Sampdoria

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are yet to receive an official offer on their table from Sampdoria for midfielder Pedro Obiang this summer.



The Serie A outfit have been in touch with their former player to discuss the possibility of Obiang rejoining during the ongoing transfer window.











The midfielder is prepared to return to Italy this summer after spending three seasons at West Ham and has green lit a possible transfer back to Sampdoria in the coming weeks.



However, the proposed deal has stalled in recent days as according to Italian outlet ll Secolo XIX, the Italian outfit are yet to approach West Ham with an official bid for Obiang.





The Hammers were expecting Sampdoria to table a bid on Monday, but the hours passed by and nothing materialised from the Serie A outfit’s end.



Sampdoria are interested in the Spaniard, but it has been claimed that they are also looking at other possible options before making a move for the midfielder this summer.



West Ham are still undecided about selling him and they would require an offer of around €12m on their table before agreeing to let him go.



Obiang wants to return to Italy this summer and Atalanta and Fiorentina are claimed to have made offers, but for the moment Sampdoria are keeping their powder dry in the transfer window.

