XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2018 - 12:10 BST

Fans Disagree On Leroy Sane’s Assessment of Chelsea Threat

 




Leroy Sane has declared Chelsea to be the biggest threat to Manchester City's title defence after the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as Blues boss, with fans reacting to the statement.

The Manchester City wide-man feels that Chelsea will push the Citizens next term and was quoted saying: "If you have seen how Napoli played last season, it was really, really attractive and really good. We really suffered against them. They could be really tough."




The Blues finished 30 points adrift of the champions in fifth place last season, but Sane thinks things could be different for Chelsea under Sarri. Twitter user Ladislav Szabon reminded people of Manchester City's encounters against Liverpool, with Reds fan Munier Salie agreeing with him.
 

 


Manchester United supporter Parth Pandya too joined in, reminding Sane of Manchester City's loss to Manchester United after leading 2-0 at half time.

 

 

 


Rutaboy21 opined that Chelsea will 'never' be Napoli and says that they are likely to struggle this upcoming season.
 

 

Despite the banter from other quarters, Sane has earned an admirer in Blues fan David Patterson, who likes the 'lad even more now'.

While Connor Parnell backed the player's assessment, Sibeethehibee is putting his money on Wolverhampton Wanderers this year.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 