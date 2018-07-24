Fans Disagree On Leroy Sane’s Assessment of Chelsea Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Leroy Sane has declared Chelsea to be the biggest threat to Manchester City's title defence after the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as Blues boss, with fans reacting to the statement.



The Manchester City wide-man feels that Chelsea will push the Citizens next term and was quoted saying: "If you have seen how Napoli played last season, it was really, really attractive and really good. We really suffered against them. They could be really tough."











The Blues finished 30 points adrift of the champions in fifth place last season, but Sane thinks things could be different for Chelsea under Sarri. Twitter user Ladislav Szabon reminded people of Manchester City's encounters against Liverpool, with Reds fan Munier Salie agreeing with him.



He said, they suffered a lot against Napoli in CL… what about Liverpool?

And this Chelsea Side with Sarri and Jorginho wont be the same as Napoli last year Im sure… — Ladislav Szabon (@SzabonL_YNWA) July 24, 2018

Did they not suffer against @LFC 3 times last season🤔 pic.twitter.com/ImovcVakwf — Munier Salie™ (@munier08) July 24, 2018



Manchester United supporter Parth Pandya too joined in, reminding Sane of Manchester City's loss to Manchester United after leading 2-0 at half time.

He needs to be reminded of their defeat against United after leading 2-0 at half time. — parth pandya (@reddevil_parth) July 24, 2018



Rutaboy21 opined that Chelsea will 'never' be Napoli and says that they are likely to struggle this upcoming season.



Chelsea is not and never will be napoli ,Chelsea will struggle ths season — rutaboy21 (@089c54bd2421447) July 24, 2018

Despite the banter from other quarters, Sane has earned an admirer in Blues fan David Patterson, who likes the 'lad even more now'.



While Connor Parnell backed the player's assessment, Sibeethehibee is putting his money on Wolverhampton Wanderers this year.



Leroy Sane has named us as the biggest threat to Man City this season – like that lad even more now 🤙 #CFC — David Patterson (@DPatz13) July 24, 2018

Couldn’t agree more — Connor Parnell🎗 (@connorparnell23) July 24, 2018