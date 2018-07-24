XRegister
06 October 2016

24/07/2018 - 20:05 BST

He Looked Promising – Number of Liverpool Fans Weigh In On Divock Origi Sale Talk

 




Liverpool are reportedly set to sell Divock Origi this summer with an asking price of £27m for the striker, something which has caused Reds fans to react on social media.

The Belgian striker has featured in Jurgen Klopp's first team during pre-season games, but the Reds are looking to earn money by selling him. La Liga side Valencia have shown interest in signing the 23-year-old, but it is unclear if they will meet the asking price.




If the Reds cannot find a team who meet their valuation of Origi, the Merseyside outfit are likely to hold on to the player, who was out on loan to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last season. Reds fan and Twitter user, The Great Wall of Alisson, thinks there is 'no chance' a club will pay the stated amount for Origi, with Dermot Raggett rating the player as as useful as an inflatable dart board.
 

 


James Scouser Tommy had some expectations from Origi, but he feels 'gutted' after the player showed some promise in his first season and then fell behind with new players coming in.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Pranav knows who should head the Brexit negotiations if Liverpool can sell off Origi and Danny Ings for the combined the price they have quoted for the players.
 

 

Grizz is of the opinion that Valencia's current speculated proposal for the player is 'enough' for him, but the club might be acting greedy.

Twitter user Nigel Farrage asked Liverpool to grow up, calling the valuation of Origi 'embarrassing', while Big Virgil feels something might be wrong.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 