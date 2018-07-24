His Situation Clear – Mauricio Pochettino Discusses Future Of Tottenham Flop

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that Vincent Janssen is not part of his plans going forward at Tottenham Hotspur.



Janssen had a dismal first season at Tottenham following his move from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 and was promptly shipped out on loan to Turkish giants Fenerbahce last season.











Scoring just four league goals in 16 appearances in Turkey, the Dutchman has returned to Spurs for pre-season training with the club, but the signs are clear that he is not part of Pochettino’s plans.



The Dutchman is not part of the Tottenham squad who have flow to the United States for pre-season training and the Spurs boss indicated that he wants to ship out Janssen.





Asked about Janssen, the Argentine was quoted as saying by Football-London: “I think it’s different personal situations for different players.



“It’s clear the situation for players like Vincent.”



Josh Onomah and Harry Winks are also not part of the squad, but Pochettino stressed that they have stayed in England in order to recover from their injuries.



"Josh is part of our plans, he’s injured and doing his recovery with Harry Winks, that’s why he’s not here."



Tottenham are still waiting for their first significant signing of the summer with a little over two weeks left in the transfer window.

