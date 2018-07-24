Last Six Months Hardest of My Career, Leeds United Starlet Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts insists that the last six months have been the hardest of his career, though he is thankful to the physios for helping him get through it.



The 19-year-old arrived at Elland Road in January from West Bromwich Albion, though injury prevented him from making even a single appearance for the Whites in the 2017/18 season.











However, the teenager got his first taste of action at the Championship club on Sunday, coming on as a 62nd minute substitute in a 1-1 draw against Southend United in a pre-season friendly.



Roberts couldn't hide his excitement at getting his first opportunity for Leeds and took time to thank everyone associated with his recovery for helping him.





“The last six months has been mentally and physically demanding, it has been the hardest six months of my career", Roberts told his club's official website.



"But the physios and everyone who has worked with me have been amazing and helped me get through it.



“I’ve not really had a long term injury like that before, so it was hard to deal with it and I was just so eager to get out in front of the Leeds fans at Elland Road when I have been watching the games there, I’ve stayed focused and motivated to get back."





Roberts began his playing career with the Baggies, being promoted to senior level in 2016.



West Brom sent him out on multiple loan spells to further his development and Leeds will hope to reap the rewards.

