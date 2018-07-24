Leeds United Target Juan Foyth Suffers Injury, Will Miss Season Start

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Juan Foyth has suffered an injury which means he will miss the start of the season, Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed.



The Whites have been linked with a potential loan swoop for Foyth as head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks to put his good relationship with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to good use.











But any potential deal may be in doubt as Tottenham have confirmed that Foyth has suffered a muscle injury.



He hurt his right thigh during Tottenham's friendly against Brentford at the weekend and as such will not be heading off to the United States on tour.





Spurs have confirmed that Foyth will remain at Hostpur Way to undergo treatment on his injury.



The Premier League outfit have also revealed that the injury means the Argentine centre-back will miss the start of the new season.



As such, any move to Leeds may be out of the equation for Foyth as the Whites prepare to start the campaign early next month.



Foyth joined Tottenham last summer on a five-year contract.

