06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2018 - 09:50 BST

Manchester United Eyeing Real Madrid Star But Facing Stiff Resistance

 




Jose Mourinho is pushing to take Toni Kroos to Manchester United this summer, but is currently facing stiff resistance from Real Madrid.

Kroos came close to joining Manchester United in 2014 when David Moyes worked diligently to land the German midfielder only for Louis van Gaal to block the transfer once he took charge of the club that summer.




Since then German has developed into one of the most sought after midfield schemers in the world and has been a huge part of Real Madrid’s success in recent years.

Mourinho has been a fan of Kroos for a while and has been wanting to take him to Old Trafford as part of his plans to reshape a squad which finished second in the Premier League last season.
 


According to Spanish sports daily AS, the Manchester United manager is again pushing the club to get their hands on the Germany international, but it seems a deal could be tough to pull off.

Kroos has a contract until 2022 with Real Madrid and the European champions are in no mood to lose one of the architects of their four Champions League wins in five years.


With Manchester United keen to sign him, Real Madrid have made it clear to the Premier League giants that they would have to trigger his €500m release clause to get the German.

It seems Manchester United would need Kroos to agitate for a transfer if they want to take him England this summer.
 