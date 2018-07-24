Manuel Pellegrini Not Ruling Out Further West Ham Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that his team could sign players until the very last day of the transfer window in order to build a strong squad.



The Hammers have already signed seven players this summer, breaking their transfer record twice already for the signings of Issa Diop and Felipe Anderson.











The Chilean manager though insists that he is open to adding further players to his squad if the opportunity arises.



Important first team players such as Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll and Winston Reid remain unavailable to Pellegrini, a fact that makes signing new players even more important, according to the former Manchester City manager.





“We are trying to build a strong squad”, Pellegrini said at a press conference.



“We know the Premier League is not easy. We don’t need to just have a team, we need to have a good squad.



“For the moment, we have seven new players.



"We also have three important players with injuries – Lanzini, Carroll and Reid.



"Until the last day where we can bring in players, we will try to and build a strong a squad as we can.



Pellegrini is unwilling to be drawn into discussing transfer rumours, but admits that if players leave they will need to be replaced.



“I don’t talk about rumours. If it’s official then we can see what happens. If for some reason a player must go, we are going to find a replacement for them.



“We are working together with the board. We will see how much money we have now until we are finished. I think we aren’t far away and we are building a strong squad.”



The Hammers have already taken part in three pre-season friendlies thus far winning one, losing one and drawing the other. They still have further matches left before the start of the season.

