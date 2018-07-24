Marcelo Bielsa Focusing Leeds United’s Recruitment On Attack Not Defence

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is pleased with the defensive resources at his disposal at Elland Road and wants to focus on bringing in a striker.



Other than the loan signings of Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman from Chelsea, Leeds are yet to make any other major moves in the transfer window this summer.











They lost out to Derby County in the race for Florian Jozefzoon and have faced frustration in their efforts to bring in a new striker this summer.



Bielsa is yet to show a willingness to invest heavily at the back and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Leeds boss is giving the impression of being happy with his backline.





The Argentine still wants to add a top quality left-back this summer, but the Leeds boss is happy with the options he has at centre-back and right-back for the upcoming season.



With Bielsa happy with the defensive resources, Leeds are working tirelessly to bring in a top quality striker to provide a goalscoring edge to their squad.



Abel Hernandez and Matej Vydra remain their top targets, but Leeds are unlikely to move unless either of the two decide to drop their current wage demands.



Leeds are little less than two weeks away from their first Championship game against Stoke City at Elland Road.

