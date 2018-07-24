XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2018 - 11:38 BST

Massive Gamble – Aston Villa Fans With Mixed Reactions To Thierry Henry Reports

 




Aston Villa are reported to have a verbal agreement in place with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to become the club's new manager and a number of club's fans have taken to social media to react.

Steve Bruce still remains in charge at Aston Villa, but new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens appear to be unsure whether he can take the club up, with an approach for Belgium assistant coach Henry having been claimed to have taken place.




The former striker would not be the only unproven star to lead a club in the Championship, with Derby already having appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager, and Aston Villa fan Ian Protheroe is hoping Henry's contacts can help the club with new signings. Jack Ford though didn't share the same excitement, calling it a 'massive risk'.
 

 


Fellow fan Reece too echoed the same sentiment, saying he won't get excited with the rumours about someone with '0 managerial experience'.

 

 

 


Simon McCahon had a suggestion where Bruce possibly has a role 'behind the scenes' as director of football at Villa with Henry bossing the first team.
 

 

The Droyd, on the other hand showed his concern, terming it 'madness' to appoint someone with no past experience while doing away with one of the most experienced managers around.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Green is already on the Henry bandwagon with the 'prospect of attacking football', while Michael Lockey is not sure about either of the two as the right man at Villa Park.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 