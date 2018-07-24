Massive Gamble – Aston Villa Fans With Mixed Reactions To Thierry Henry Reports

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are reported to have a verbal agreement in place with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to become the club's new manager and a number of club's fans have taken to social media to react.



Steve Bruce still remains in charge at Aston Villa, but new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens appear to be unsure whether he can take the club up, with an approach for Belgium assistant coach Henry having been claimed to have taken place.











The former striker would not be the only unproven star to lead a club in the Championship, with Derby already having appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager, and Aston Villa fan Ian Protheroe is hoping Henry's contacts can help the club with new signings. Jack Ford though didn't share the same excitement, calling it a 'massive risk'.



#avfc all I see on here is Bruce is proven. All I can say he failed last year with the best squad in league. Henry will have contacts with pep arsenal Barca and Belgium for signings — Ian Protheroe (@bigbadsuperaff) July 24, 2018

I for one will be incredibly disappointed to see Steve Bruce lose his job and us take a massive risk in appointing Thierry Henry, a completely unproven with zero Championship experience, as our manager… #avfc #utv — Jack Ford (@iamjackford) July 24, 2018



Fellow fan Reece too echoed the same sentiment, saying he won't get excited with the rumours about someone with '0 managerial experience'.

Thierry Henry has 0 managerial experience so not going to sit here and get excited about these rumours. Saying that like anything at Villa will back it regardless #AVFC — Reece (@Reece_AV) July 24, 2018



Simon McCahon had a suggestion where Bruce possibly has a role 'behind the scenes' as director of football at Villa with Henry bossing the first team.



Is it possible Bruce becomes DOF & Henry head coach ? Steve keeps improving the running behind the scenes & Henry sets team out etc ??? #AVFC — Simon McCahon (@SiMcCah) July 24, 2018

The Droyd, on the other hand showed his concern, terming it 'madness' to appoint someone with no past experience while doing away with one of the most experienced managers around.



Meanwhile, Jonathan Green is already on the Henry bandwagon with the 'prospect of attacking football', while Michael Lockey is not sure about either of the two as the right man at Villa Park.



Starting to get concerned about the Henry rumours. It would be madness to appoint someone that has never managed before, whilst dispensing with one of the most experienced managers around. #avfc — The Droyd (@The_Droyd) July 24, 2018

Well looks like Thierry Henry will be our new manager he will be an exciting prospect attacking football and will attract good players when we have the money #UTV #AVFC #PartOfThePride — Jonathan Green (@Jonatha34694361) July 24, 2018