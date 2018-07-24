Midfield Already Crowded – Mixed Opinions From Arsenal Fans On Steven N’Zonzi

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi has reportedly informed Sevilla of his desire to leave the club, with Gunners fans weighing in on the reports.



The French midfielder is ready to depart Spain this summer and has attracted interest from a number of clubs including Arsenal, with new head coach Unai Emery wanting the player at the Emirates Stadium.











The Gunners though are not prepared to pay the 29-year-old's €40m release clause as Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express themselves. While MancGoonian would rather the much young Adrien Rabiot, BIGZEAL doesn't want another midfielder in the 'already crowded' position.



I'm not that assed about nzonzi I'd b more than happy if he went psg & we went for rabiot instead cheaper younger & huge potential @Arsenal #COYG — MancGoonian (@SiCoManc) July 24, 2018

Someone please tell Emery to forget about Nzonzi & sign either Kevin Coman or Dembele



The midfield is already crowded.@Arsenal #Arsenal #ARS #COYG 💪 — B I G Z E A L (@Bigzeal100) July 24, 2018



Meanwhile, Thula Dlamini likened the Nzonzi's relationship with Arsenal head coach Emery to what former Manchester United manager David Moyes shared with Marouanne Fellaini.

LoL, him and Unai Emery have that David Moyes Fellaini relationship so his coming to the Emirates — Thula Dlamini (@KingCloudus) July 24, 2018



Twitter user Royal-Teey feels the Gunners are 'fully kitted' and ready to fight for the Premier League if they are able to land Nzonzi.



I am not a fan but Arsenal is fully kitted for EPL Trophy 🏆 this season. If they get Nzozi — Royal-Teey (@ObajemuJnr) July 24, 2018

C Harish Kumar Reddy is wary of Emery's appreciation for the player and hopes Arsenal 'don't go that route' of signing Nzonzi.



On the other hand Tito stated transfer possibilities, with Martin Gicheru confident about the deal going through.



Emery hasn't 😋

Hopefully Arsenal don't go that route and sign Nzonzi for 35m. Will be a terrible transfer. — C Harish Kumar Reddy (@ReddyHarish123) July 24, 2018

If nzonzi goes arsenal bakayoko to sevilla mayb? — -Tito🇱🇨🇩🇲 (@titomar_758) July 24, 2018