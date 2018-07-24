XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2018 - 19:33 BST

Midfield Already Crowded – Mixed Opinions From Arsenal Fans On Steven N’Zonzi

 




Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi has reportedly informed Sevilla of his desire to leave the club, with Gunners fans weighing in on the reports.

The French midfielder is ready to depart Spain this summer and has attracted interest from a number of clubs including Arsenal, with new head coach Unai Emery wanting the player at the Emirates Stadium.




The Gunners though are not prepared to pay the 29-year-old's €40m release clause as Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express themselves. While MancGoonian would rather the much young Adrien Rabiot, BIGZEAL doesn't want another midfielder in the 'already crowded' position.
 

 


Meanwhile, Thula Dlamini likened the Nzonzi's relationship with Arsenal head coach Emery to what former Manchester United manager David Moyes shared with Marouanne Fellaini.

 

 

 


Twitter user Royal-Teey feels the Gunners are 'fully kitted' and ready to fight for the Premier League if they are able to land Nzonzi.
 

 

C Harish Kumar Reddy is wary of Emery's appreciation for the player and hopes Arsenal 'don't go that route' of signing Nzonzi.

On the other hand Tito stated transfer possibilities, with Martin Gicheru confident about the deal going through.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 