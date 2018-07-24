Newcastle United Face Competition From Ligue 1 Side For Diego Reyes

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux have joined Newcastle United in the race for free agent Diego Reyes, who has departed FC Porto following the expiry of his contract.



The 25-year-old's availability has alerted several clubs and Reyes is not short of interest as the transfer window ticks on.











It has been claimed that Newcastle are in pole position to sign the centre-back, but Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are now pushing into the race, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.



Newcastle's financial offer is still the best game in town for Reyes, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to win the day.





And in France, Reyes would find a tax regime which would be favourable to his earnings at Bordeaux.



Porto snapped up the defender from Mexican side Club America in 2013 and he had loan spells at Real Sociedad and Espanyol in La Liga.



The central defender has earned regular caps for Mexico and has made 53 appearances for his country so far.



During his spell in Portugal, Reyes made a total of 49 appearances for Porto across all competitions.

