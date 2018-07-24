Nowhere Near Ready – Some Leeds United Fans Not Happy With Pre-Season So Far

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United played out a draw 1-1 draw at Roots Hall against Southend United on Sunday, with a number of Whites fans taking to social media to react.



In Marcelo Bielsa's third game at the helm of Leeds, the Whites ended up playing out another 1-1 draw after a similar result against York City in their previous encounter.











After managing a win over Forest Green Rovers, the Yorkshire outfit have been anything but impressive in their displays, with Twitter user WeAllLoveLeeds stating the club are 'nowhere NEAR ready' for the season. Paul Bulmer too shared his concern, fearing a 'farcical season' ahead.



Difficult to think we look ready?! We’re nowhere NEAR ready when half a team short of genuine promotion contenders!! — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) July 23, 2018

Getting frustrated with lack of players coming in. Hoping this is not going to turn into another farcical season. — Paul s Bulmer (@PaulsBulmer3) July 23, 2018



Whites fan Barrie Worsnop is sticking with the lads, but is quick to admit that the club need 'quality re-enforcements' and can only hope with Bielsa in charge it makes the difference.

As always really looking forward to the new season and will always support all the lads who wear the famous white shirt But it is blatantly obvious they need quality re-enforcements Bielsa still here so here's hoping. — Barrie Worsnop (@gillroydmor) July 23, 2018



Ander Carbajo on the other hand doesn't want to read too much into pre-season performances as 'teams are made during the year' and not judged before the season proper begins.



No team its ready. Teams are made during the year. Results and play give you confidence along the year. — Ander Carbajo (@andercb94) July 23, 2018

Sean McIntosh feels the squad at the moment fall under the 'average' category, finding the possibility of suspensions and injuries early in the season very scary.



While Mark Tedder stated the necessary requirements at Leeds, Debbington is worried about the lack of word on incoming transfers from the club.



We're in the very average department at best… It could be quite scarey if we get suspensions and injuries early on. — Sean McIntosh (@Macky_LUFC) July 23, 2018

Needs a centre half, centre midfielder of quality, left winger that can beat a man because alioski can’t! need a centre forward to hold the ball up and link play and a goal scorer to net 20+ #lufc — Mark Tedder (@22Tedder) July 23, 2018