06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2018 - 08:54 BST

Nowhere Near Ready – Some Leeds United Fans Not Happy With Pre-Season So Far

 




Leeds United played out a draw 1-1 draw at Roots Hall against Southend United on Sunday, with a number of Whites fans taking to social media to react.

In Marcelo Bielsa's third game at the helm of Leeds, the Whites ended up playing out another 1-1 draw after a similar result against York City in their previous encounter.




After managing a win over Forest Green Rovers, the Yorkshire outfit have been anything but impressive in their displays, with Twitter user WeAllLoveLeeds stating the club are 'nowhere NEAR ready' for the season. Paul Bulmer too shared his concern, fearing a 'farcical season' ahead.
 

 


Whites fan Barrie Worsnop is sticking with the lads, but is quick to admit that the club need 'quality re-enforcements' and can only hope with Bielsa in charge it makes the difference.

 

 

 


Ander Carbajo on the other hand doesn't want to read too much into pre-season performances as 'teams are made during the year' and not judged before the season proper begins.
 

 

Sean McIntosh feels the squad at the moment fall under the 'average' category, finding the possibility of suspensions and injuries early in the season very scary.

While Mark Tedder stated the necessary requirements at Leeds, Debbington is worried about the lack of word on incoming transfers from the club.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 