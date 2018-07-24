XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2018 - 10:06 BST

Osijek Coach Confident Ahead of Rangers Tie

 




NK Osijek coach Zoran Zekic has revealed that there is no reason why his team cannot beat Rangers after showing their capability against big teams last time around, though that doesn't mean that they will show any lack of respect for their opponents.

The Croatian side have reached the second qualifying round of the tournament, though they now face the hurdle of Rangers, who have just beaten Macedonian side Shkupi.




However, the 44-year-old coach of Osijek insists that they have beaten big teams in the past as well and there is no reason why they cannot do it again.

The club beat Swiss side Luzern and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the second and third qualifying rounds respectively, and will go into the Rangers match with confidence, though Zekic insists that in spite of the Glasgow-based side's struggles in recent years they cannot be underestimated.
 


“Last year we faced Luzern in the Europa League coached by Markus Babbel and we beat them", Zekic was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“Rangers are not the team of their celebrated past, but they still deserve a lot of respect and we will give them plenty of that.”


The second leg of the tie will be played on 2nd August, with the domestic season for Rangers kicking off on the 5th with a match against Aberdeen.
 