06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2018 - 11:20 BST

Our Will Is Clear – Malcom’s Agent Reacts To Last Minute Barcelona Bid

 




The agent of Everton target Malcom has insisted that he still expects the player to join Roma despite Barcelona’s last minute bid.

Roma were prepared to welcome the winger to the Italian capital last night and he was scheduled to undergo a medical today ahead of completing a transfer to the Stadio Olimpico.




However, Barcelona tabled a last minute bid, which is more than Roma agreed to pay Bordeaux, and Malcom’s flight to the Italian capital was cancelled as the French club refused to give him permission.

Roma have been left furious by Bordeaux’s last minute volte face after shaking hands on an agreement but his agent still expects Malcom to join the Giallorossi.
 


Fernando Garcia, the winger’s representative, insisted that he is working to find a solution to this impasse as soon as possible and stressed that the player still wants to join Roma despite Barcelona’s last minute offer.

“We are in agreement with Roma and we were coming to Rome”, the Brazilian’s agent told Corriere Giallorosso.


“Bordeaux have momentarily blocked us, but our will is clear – we want to resolve the situation.

“And I believe Bordeaux will give us the authorisation tomorrow to reach the Italian capital.”

More talks are expected to take place today as Roma look to unlock the deal to get Malcom to Italy today.
 