Pontus Jansson Will Want To Leave – Several Leeds Fans React As Swede Returns To Training

Leeds United star Pontus Jansson is expected to be back at training this week, with some Whites fans hinting at a possible exit for the player.



The 27-year-old will be back in training with Leeds this week, as he starts his preparations for the new Championship season. The defender, who featured for Sweden at the World Cup, was enjoying a well deserved break as he now looks to slip back into his familiar role at Elland Road.











New Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is said to be happy with defensive options he has at his disposal and his first meeting with Jansson is expected to be a positive one as Leeds fan Ron hoped for a good season from the player. Joe Henson meanwhile suggested a familiar feeling for the defender.



Needs to have a season like his first or we could be in trouble defensively — Ron (@ronaallleeds) July 24, 2018

Pontus when he sees the exact same squad as when he left: pic.twitter.com/wW8YXyTJgA — Joe Henson (@JoeHenson88) July 24, 2018



Leeds supporter Tony is worried that Jansson might want to leave after the club's lack of ambition, adding he wouldn't blame the player if he does so.

Pontus will want to leave. Said he wanted the club to show ambition & they haven't. Don't blame him if he does. — Tony (@Tonylufc28) July 24, 2018



Lee Maspero believed the contrary, stating there is 'still time' to sign new players with quality being the preferred yardstick, even if they are loan deals.



He won’t want to leave he is really happy with appointment of Bielsa and there is still time to get players in. More than likely will be loans but as long as they are quality then doesn’t matter to me. — Lee Maspero (@Leemo_LUFC) July 24, 2018

Danny Long too echoed Tony in regards to the ambition shown by Leeds so far with the player also wanting to 'play premier league' football.



While Jamie Stevenson felt it was 'like a new signing', Matthew Kidd might be in need of a new address.



I would be amazed if Pontus doesn't ask for a transfer, he isn't getting younger and will want to play premier league. #lufc are showing zero ambition. — Danny Long (@DBauer191) July 22, 2018

Like a new signing. — Jamie Stevenson (@JayStevo86) July 24, 2018