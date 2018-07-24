XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2018 - 12:29 BST

Pontus Jansson Will Want To Leave – Several Leeds Fans React As Swede Returns To Training

 




Leeds United star Pontus Jansson is expected to be back at training this week, with some Whites fans hinting at a possible exit for the player.

The 27-year-old will be back in training with Leeds this week, as he starts his preparations for the new Championship season. The defender, who featured for Sweden at the World Cup, was enjoying a well deserved break as he now looks to slip back into his familiar role at Elland Road.




New Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is said to be happy with defensive options he has at his disposal and his first meeting with Jansson is expected to be a positive one as Leeds fan Ron hoped for a good season from the player. Joe Henson meanwhile suggested a familiar feeling for the defender.
 

 


Leeds supporter Tony is worried that Jansson might want to leave after the club's lack of ambition, adding he wouldn't blame the player if he does so.

 

 

 


Lee Maspero believed the contrary, stating there is 'still time' to sign new players with quality being the preferred yardstick, even if they are loan deals.
 

 

Danny Long too echoed Tony in regards to the ambition shown by Leeds so far with the player also wanting to 'play premier league' football.

While Jamie Stevenson felt it was 'like a new signing', Matthew Kidd might be in need of a new address.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 