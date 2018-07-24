XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2018 - 20:50 BST

Race Heating Up For Leeds United Linked Striker Felipe Caicedo

 




The race for Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo, who has been linked with Leeds United this summer, is now heating up.

Lazio are ready to offload the Ecuadorian hitman as they seek to make space in their squad for new arrivals.




Leeds have been listed amongst Caicedo's suitors, while Turkish side Bursaspor are also keen on the former Manchester City player.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Mexican side Club America have entered the mix for Caicedo.
 


However, Club America only want to sign the 29-year-old on loan, while Lazio favour a permanent sale.

Lazio are hoping for a solution to Caicedo's future as they chase Club Brugge star Wesley.


The Serie A side signed the attacker from La Liga outfit Espanyol in the summer of 2017, with him costing a fee of €2.5m.

Since moving from Ecuador, Caicedo has been well travelled, playing his club football in Switzerland, England, Portugal, Spain, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.
 