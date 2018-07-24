Race Heating Up For Leeds United Linked Striker Felipe Caicedo

Follow @insidefutbol





The race for Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo, who has been linked with Leeds United this summer, is now heating up.



Lazio are ready to offload the Ecuadorian hitman as they seek to make space in their squad for new arrivals.











Leeds have been listed amongst Caicedo's suitors, while Turkish side Bursaspor are also keen on the former Manchester City player.



Now, according to Sky Italia, Mexican side Club America have entered the mix for Caicedo.





However, Club America only want to sign the 29-year-old on loan, while Lazio favour a permanent sale.



Lazio are hoping for a solution to Caicedo's future as they chase Club Brugge star Wesley.



The Serie A side signed the attacker from La Liga outfit Espanyol in the summer of 2017, with him costing a fee of €2.5m.



Since moving from Ecuador, Caicedo has been well travelled, playing his club football in Switzerland, England, Portugal, Spain, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

