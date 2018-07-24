XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2018 - 20:33 BST

Reading Swoop For Liverpool Winger Talk Wide of Mark

 




Reading are not lining up a bid to sign Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool, despite speculation they are in the mix to sign him this summer.

The Royals have been linked with a number of players this summer and Reds winger Ojo is the latest to see his name connected to the Championship club.




It has been suggested Reading are readying a bid to take Ojo to the Madejski Stadium from Merseyside.

But, according to the Reading Chronicle, the link with the Liverpool winger is nothing more than speculation.
 


The 21-year-old winger joined Liverpool from MK Dons in 2011 and was drafted into the youth ranks at Anfield.

Ojo has had three loan spells away from Anfield, spending time at Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and, last season, Fulham.


All three of Ojo's loan spells have seen him play Championship football.

The winger has been capped up to Under-21 level by England.
 