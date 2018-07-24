Reading Swoop For Liverpool Winger Talk Wide of Mark

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading are not lining up a bid to sign Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool, despite speculation they are in the mix to sign him this summer.



The Royals have been linked with a number of players this summer and Reds winger Ojo is the latest to see his name connected to the Championship club.











It has been suggested Reading are readying a bid to take Ojo to the Madejski Stadium from Merseyside.



But, according to the Reading Chronicle, the link with the Liverpool winger is nothing more than speculation.





The 21-year-old winger joined Liverpool from MK Dons in 2011 and was drafted into the youth ranks at Anfield.



Ojo has had three loan spells away from Anfield, spending time at Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and, last season, Fulham.



All three of Ojo's loan spells have seen him play Championship football.



The winger has been capped up to Under-21 level by England.

