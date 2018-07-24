XRegister
24/07/2018 - 15:12 BST

Roma Turn Attention To Chelsea Target After Malcom Deal Collapse

 




Roma have rekindled their interest in Chelsea linked winger Leon Bailey after losing out on Malcom to Barcelona this summer.

The Serie A giants thought they had the deal in the bag when they agreed a fee with Bordeaux for Malcom, but Barcelona have stolen the Brazilian from under their noses.




The Catalan giants have agreed a deal with the French outfit and the winger has agreed a contract with them after his agent insisted that his client wanted a move to Roma.

Roma have turned their attention towards other targets and according to Italian outlet La Roma 24, the Giallorossi have relit the tracks leading to Bayer Leverkusen winger Bailey.
 


The Serie A giants have been keeping tabs on the Jamaican for a while and were interested in signing him when he joined Leverkusen from Genk in January 2016.

Roma are considering making a move for the Bundesliga winger as they continue to work hard to bring in reinforcements to strengthen their attack this summer.


Bailey has not been short of suitors since joining Leverkusen and has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea consistently mooted as keen.

It remains to be seen whether Roma make a concrete move for the Leverkusen wide man this summer.
 