Simple Loan Please – Napoli Working To Assess Matteo Darmian Deal Possibility

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are looking at whether Manchester United would be prepared to loan out Matteo Darmian for the season.



Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is willing to let Darmian depart Old Trafford this summer and the Italy international has been linked with several clubs.











Napoli are now looking closely at taking Darmian to the south of Italy but, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, they only want him on loan.



The Serie A side are keen to conclude a loan agreement which does not contain a purchase option.





Napoli do not know whether Manchester United will play ball, but coach Carlo Ancelotti is ready to welcome Darmian.



Juventus have also been strongly linked with Darmian and it was claimed earlier this summer that the right-back has already agreed terms with the Italian champions.



But Juventus have been unwilling to meet Manchester United's asking price for Darmian and it is unclear whether they are still interested.



Darmian is currently on tour with Manchester United in the United States.

