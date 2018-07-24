Tim Krul Passes Norwich City Medical, Set To Sign Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has passed a medical with Norwich City and will sign a two-year contract at the club.



The Championship side are closing in on the Dutch shot-stopper and are poised to sign him on a free transfer.











Krul spent time at Premier League side Brighton last season and could slot in at Carrow Road to replace the departed Angus Gunn.



He has taken a big step closer to doing so as, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Krul has now come through his medical checks with the Canaries.





Still just 30 years old, Krul spent over ten years on the books at St. James' Park with Newcastle.



Krul, who has won eight caps at international level with the Netherlands, played Premier League football with Newcastle.



The shot-stopper will be expected to slot in as number 1 at Carrow Road under Norwich boss Daniel Farke.



Norwich finished in 14th place in the Championship standings last season.

