06 October 2016

24/07/2018 - 19:58 BST

Very Good Fighter – Several Chelsea Fans React To Ross Barkley Display On Social Media

 




Ross Barkley's nascent Chelsea career has been plagued by injuries, but his display in a pre-season win over Perth Glory has Blues fans buzzing on social media.

Barkley arrived at Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window last term, but his Chelsea days have not gone to plan with injury concerns hampering the player's chances in the team. With a fresh season and a new manager in charge, the former Everton player is ready to kick-start his career in London.




The 24-year-old played for close to 75 minutes in Perth, with a shot from his boot finding the woodwork in the second half and Twitter user and Blues fan Harry Bradley praising him for his performance. #Yanlabai even declared him to be 'best player on the pitch' in the match.
 

 


Kingzy-boat is happy that his belief in the player showed in his game, asking him to 'keep it up'.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, EnergyToLove had some advice for the player, asking him to combine well with his team-mates and work on his 'finishing accuracy'
 

 

Rachel sees 'a lot of porential' in Barkley, adding she can't wait for the him to develop as a player at Stamford Bridge.

While Twitter user Enjoy your life called Barkley a 'fighter', Bobby just wants Aleksandr Golovin to be signed.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 