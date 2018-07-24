Very Good Fighter – Several Chelsea Fans React To Ross Barkley Display On Social Media

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross Barkley's nascent Chelsea career has been plagued by injuries, but his display in a pre-season win over Perth Glory has Blues fans buzzing on social media.



Barkley arrived at Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window last term, but his Chelsea days have not gone to plan with injury concerns hampering the player's chances in the team. With a fresh season and a new manager in charge, the former Everton player is ready to kick-start his career in London.











The 24-year-old played for close to 75 minutes in Perth, with a shot from his boot finding the woodwork in the second half and Twitter user and Blues fan Harry Bradley praising him for his performance. #Yanlabai even declared him to be 'best player on the pitch' in the match.



He played well yesterday against Perth and also near the end of the season he started to step up especially against Liverpool and United — Harry Bradley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸 (@HB2105_) July 24, 2018

Well he was the best player on the pitch yesterday,…Barkley is back — #YANLABAI (@iamrauzzy) July 24, 2018



Kingzy-boat is happy that his belief in the player showed in his game, asking him to 'keep it up'.

I always believed he would come good nd he was actually very close to his first goal too. Him and Jorginho best players on the field. Keep it up @RBarkley20 💪🏾👍🏾 — kingzy-boat (the fun one) (@sarri_sonTweet) July 24, 2018



Meanwhile, EnergyToLove had some advice for the player, asking him to combine well with his team-mates and work on his 'finishing accuracy'



Barkley can get better if he plays for his CFC team mates; and works on his finishing accuracy ( strike w/ calmness). — EnergyToLove (@energytl) July 24, 2018

Rachel sees 'a lot of porential' in Barkley, adding she can't wait for the him to develop as a player at Stamford Bridge.



While Twitter user Enjoy your life called Barkley a 'fighter', Bobby just wants Aleksandr Golovin to be signed.



He has a lot of potential and I can’t wait to see him grow as a player with Chelsea💙💙 — Rachel🌹 (@RachelRitchie_) July 24, 2018

A VERY GOOD FIGHTER BARKLEY — Enjoy your life (@english4alu) July 24, 2018