Who Can Doubt Fit Daniel Sturridge, Asks Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that if Daniel Sturridge can stay fit for the entire season then he will silence the doubters.



The England international was plagued by multiple injuries last season, limiting his appearances to just 14 for the Reds during the first half of the season.











The 28-year-old was then sent out on loan to West Bromwich Albion for the second half of the campaign, his first loan spell since joining the Reds in 2013, though injuries again hit his time at the Hawthorns.



Klopp though has full faith in his striker and insists that Sturridge won't have to be afraid about his form if he manages to stay fit for the entire season.





And in the process Klopp believes that he will help Liverpool with his goals, which have always been important for the team.



Watching Sturridge's progress in pre-season, the German manager told his club's official website: "He is in very good shape, that’s true. It was a very intense pre-season so far and he was part of pretty much all the sessions.



"He looks really good. Who doubts Daniel Sturridge when he is fit? I don’t. He is an outstanding player, hopefully he can stay fit and then the future is bright.



"He is still young enough, it’s not that he is 30-something.



"He is experienced as well and has this kind of natural arrogance that you need on the pitch, so you don’t always start anew if something doesn’t work, that you are out of the game for 10 minutes or, even worse, not involved for the full game.



"He stays in the game and it’s good for us to have him around."



The Reds are in the United States at present, where they have just lost a pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund at the Bank of America Stadium.

