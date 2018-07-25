Agent Confirms Fulham Medical Imminent For Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund attacker Andre Schurrle’s agent has confirmed that his client is on the verge of joining Fulham this summer.



The former Chelsea winger fell out of favour at Dortmund last season and the club have been keen to offload the German during the ongoing transfer window.











Schurrle and his representatives recently had a meeting with the Dortmund hierarchy and the player is now on his way out of the Westfalenstadion this summer.



The former Blue is on his way back to Fulham, but is now set to join newly promoted Premier League outfit Fulham and the transfer is claimed to be imminent.





And his agent, Ingo Haspel, confirmed that the German is undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed switch to Craven Cottage this summer.



He told German daily Bild: “In these minutes Andre is completing a medical check at Fulham.”



Fulham are set to sign the 27-year-old on a two-year loan stint with no purchase option.



The German’s imminent capture will continue Fulham’s expensive restructuring of the squad that also saw them beat off competition from top Premier League sides for the signature of Jean-Michael Seri from Nice this summer.

