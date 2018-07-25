Arsenal On Red Alert As Teen Talent Knocks Back Paris Saint-Germain Contract Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have been placed on red alert after promising midfielder Stanley N'Soki knocked back the offer of a professional contract at Paris Saint-Germain.



PSG wanted to lock down the 19-year-old on a professional deal to keep him at the Parc des Princes.











But, according to French outlet Paris United, N'Soki has so far knocked back PSG's efforts to convince him to put pen to paper.



And it is claimed that Arsenal hold an interest in N'Soki.





The Gunners could now move to try and tempt the teenager to continue his football development in England.



New Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be well aware of N'Soki's potential due to his time in charge of PSG.



N'Soki made his Ligue 1 debut for PSG last year when he turned out against Caen.



But it appears the midfielder, who has represented France up to Under-20 level, may feel the need to continue his career elsewhere.

