XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 14:39 BST

Arsenal On Red Alert As Teen Talent Knocks Back Paris Saint-Germain Contract Offer

 




Arsenal have been placed on red alert after promising midfielder Stanley N'Soki knocked back the offer of a professional contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG wanted to lock down the 19-year-old on a professional deal to keep him at the Parc des Princes.




But, according to French outlet Paris United, N'Soki has so far knocked back PSG's efforts to convince him to put pen to paper.

And it is claimed that Arsenal hold an interest in N'Soki.
 


The Gunners could now move to try and tempt the teenager to continue his football development in England.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be well aware of N'Soki's potential due to his time in charge of PSG.


N'Soki made his Ligue 1 debut for PSG last year when he turned out against Caen.

But it appears the midfielder, who has represented France up to Under-20 level, may feel the need to continue his career elsewhere.
 