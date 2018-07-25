XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 13:19 BST

Bid Accepted – Leeds United Closing In On Wolves Left-Back

 




Wolves have accepted a shock bid from Leeds United for left-back Barry Douglas, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds boss Marcelo Biela has been in the market for a left-back this summer and it seems there has been some much needed movement on the transfer front at Elland Road.




There are claims that Leeds have launched an ambitious move to land Douglas, one of the best performers of Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves team who won the Championship last season.

And it seems the Scot could be on his way to Elland Road as it has been claimed that the newly promoted Premier League side have accepted an offer from Leeds.
 


The Yorkshire giants are yet to confirm the bid but there are suggestions that Wolves have agreed to sell the player to the Whites this summer.

Scoring five goals and providing 14 assists last season, Douglas was a major part of Wolves’ success in the Championship and was considered one of the best left-backs in the second tier of English football.


However, with Wolves expected to sign Jonny Castro from Atletico Madrid this summer, the club have been open to letting the 28-year-old leave.

If Leeds pull off the signing of Douglas, who has a year left on his current deal, it would be considered as a major coup for the club in the transfer window.
 