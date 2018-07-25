Bid Accepted – Leeds United Closing In On Wolves Left-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves have accepted a shock bid from Leeds United for left-back Barry Douglas, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



Leeds boss Marcelo Biela has been in the market for a left-back this summer and it seems there has been some much needed movement on the transfer front at Elland Road.











There are claims that Leeds have launched an ambitious move to land Douglas, one of the best performers of Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves team who won the Championship last season.



And it seems the Scot could be on his way to Elland Road as it has been claimed that the newly promoted Premier League side have accepted an offer from Leeds.





The Yorkshire giants are yet to confirm the bid but there are suggestions that Wolves have agreed to sell the player to the Whites this summer.



Scoring five goals and providing 14 assists last season, Douglas was a major part of Wolves’ success in the Championship and was considered one of the best left-backs in the second tier of English football.



However, with Wolves expected to sign Jonny Castro from Atletico Madrid this summer, the club have been open to letting the 28-year-old leave.



If Leeds pull off the signing of Douglas, who has a year left on his current deal, it would be considered as a major coup for the club in the transfer window.

