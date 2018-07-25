XRegister
06 October 2016

25/07/2018 - 23:16 BST

Bid In – Sampdoria Formalise Move For West Ham Star

 




Sampdoria have put in a bid of €10m for West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang as they close in on their former charge.

The Serie A side are leading the race for the Spaniard's signature and have already been given the green light by the player, who is keen to return to his former stomping ground.




West Ham have been waiting for Sampdoria to make their interest official by lodging a bid.

And now the Italians have made their move as, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, a bid has gone in.
 


Sampdoria have offered the Hammers a fee of €10m to take Obiang from the London Stadium.

When the deal is finalised, Obiang is expected to put pen to paper to a contract running until 2023 with Sampdoria.


Obiang, 26, joined West Ham from Sampdoria in 2015.

He came through the youth ranks at Sampdoria after being temped to Italy from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.
 