Chelsea And Inter Could Hold Transfer Summit In France

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Inter could conduct a high level transfer summit this week on the sidelines of their friendly in Nice.



The two European giants are set to meet for a pre-season friendly on Saturday at the Allianz Riviera ahead of the start of the new campaign next month.











And the two clubs are considering high level transfer talks as both have an interest in players in each other's squads, and the futures of a number of their personnel are up in the air.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is expected to be in Nice at the weekend and is hoping to hold talks with the Chelsea hierarchy.





Chelsea are interested in signing midfielder Matias Vecino from Inter and Blues defender Davide Zappacosta remains on the Nerazzurri’s radar as an option for the full-back position.



The Serie A giants also retain an interest in Tiemoue Bakayoko, who had a difficult first season at Chelsea following his big money move from Monaco last summer.



While the two teams' players will look gain some minutes on the pitch, officials from both clubs could be taking calls on the future of some of them on the sidelines over the weekend in Nice.

