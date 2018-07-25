Chelsea Confirm Midfielder’s Loan Departure To Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have confirmed that they have loaned midfielder Mario Pasalic to Italian Serie A side Atalanta.



Fiorentina wanted to sign Pasalic, but the Blues blocked the player from joining La Viola as bad blood from the Italian side's FIFA complaint over an early ending of Mohamed Salah's loan rumbles on.











The 23-year-old will still be playing his football in Italy next season though and Chelsea have confirmed his season-long move to Atalanta.



Pasalic recently flew out with the Chelsea squad to Australia and featured in a friendly against Perth Glory.





He is now set to get started on his loan with Atalanta.



Pasalic, who has yet to make a first team appearance for Chelsea, spent last season in Russia on loan at Spartak Moscow.



He has played in Serie A before, with a loan spell at AC Milan.



Chelsea have not commented on a purchase option in the loan, but it had been claimed in Italy that Atalanta had one.

