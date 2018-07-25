Derby Waiting For Matej Vydra To Seal Leeds United Move Before Signing Martyn Waghorn

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County are waiting for Matej Vydra to move to Leeds United before they complete a deal to sign Martyn Waghorn from Ipswich Town, according to Sky Sports News.



The Rams are pressing the accelerator on their transfer business and are closing in on signing striker Jack Marriott from Peterborough United.











Marriott could have a medical with Derby later today and the Rams will pay up to £5m to land the League One marksman.



But a deal for Waghorn to join from Ipswich will have to wait as Derby are wary of the financial fair play rules.





It is claimed they are waiting for Vydra to join Leeds to then push through the move for former Rangers striker Waghorn.



It had been suggested that Leeds were unwilling to meet Vydra's wage demands, but the situation could have changed.



Derby will pay an initial £4m for Waghorn and a further £4m if they can claim promotion to the Premier League.



And boss Frank Lampard will hope Waghorn and Marriott can provide the goals to fire a promotion push.

