Due For Medical – Newcastle Close In On Switzerland World Cup Star

Deportivo La Coruna defender Fabian Schar is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle United after they activated a release clause in his contract, according to Sky Sports News.



After featuring for Switzerland in the World Cup, the 26-year-old centre-back is set to complete a move to England with Newcastle soon.











The Magpies have decided to trigger a £3m release clause in his contract with Deportivo and the defender is now expected to be on his way to England this summer.



The negotiations have been moving at a brisk pace and the centre-back is due for a medical with Newcastle in the coming hours.





Rafael Benitez has been desperate to strengthen his squad this summer in light of some of the heavy spending clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League and the newly promoted teams have done.



And it seems he could be adding a defensive reinforcements in the form of Schar to his squad and will look to bring in more before 9th August.



Schar joined Deportivo from Hoffenheim last summer and made 25 appearances in La Liga during the 2017/18 season.



He caught the eye of many with his assured performances at the back for Switzerland during the World Cup.

