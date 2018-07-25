XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 13:06 BST

Due For Medical – Newcastle Close In On Switzerland World Cup Star

 




Deportivo La Coruna defender Fabian Schar is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle United after they activated a release clause in his contract, according to Sky Sports News.

After featuring for Switzerland in the World Cup, the 26-year-old centre-back is set to complete a move to England with Newcastle soon.




The Magpies have decided to trigger a £3m release clause in his contract with Deportivo and the defender is now expected to be on his way to England this summer.

The negotiations have been moving at a brisk pace and the centre-back is due for a medical with Newcastle in the coming hours.
 


Rafael Benitez has been desperate to strengthen his squad this summer in light of some of the heavy spending clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League and the newly promoted teams have done.

And it seems he could be adding a defensive reinforcements in the form of Schar to his squad and will look to bring in more before 9th August.


Schar joined Deportivo from Hoffenheim last summer and made 25 appearances in La Liga during the 2017/18 season.

He caught the eye of many with his assured performances at the back for Switzerland during the World Cup.
 