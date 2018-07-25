XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/07/2018 - 16:39 BST

Embarrassing – Peterborough Supremo Weighs In On Jack Marriott To Derby Fee Claims

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has commented on speculation over the fee Derby County are paying for Jack Marriott.

Derby are closing in the signature of the striker, who was prolific for Posh at League One level last season, and are set to put him through his medical paces after agreeing a fee.




MacAnthony has made no bones about the fact he would sell Marriott if the club's asking price was met this summer.

It has been claimed the fee for Marriott could potentially rise as high as £5m.
 


The Posh chairman has now had his say, insisting that talk over the fee in the media is miles away from reality, indicating the League One club will bank more cash.

He wrote on Twitter: "Just come out of cinema at westfields in London to twitter blow up over JM fee.


"I’ll simply say Media & other journos reporting fee being spewed at me on here are embarrassing themselves with figure mentioned.

"Behave! Miles away from accurate amounts!! Miles."

It remains to be seen what the true figures of the deal are, with Derby only saying they have agreed an undisclosed fee with Peterborough for Marriott.
 